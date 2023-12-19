Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Down 2.7%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 11,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 357,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMRA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 31,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $327,261.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,078,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,951,048.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 31,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $327,261.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,078,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,951,048.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina Burow acquired 41,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $563,821.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,412,542.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 507,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,902.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,398,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $706,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

