Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $131.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,742 shares of company stock worth $6,444,270. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,455,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after buying an additional 256,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.93. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

