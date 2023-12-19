NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 479,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,134,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 891,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 57.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

