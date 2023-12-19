NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,424,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,925 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

