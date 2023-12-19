Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.33 and last traded at $45.63. Approximately 670,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,540,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Nextracker Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nextracker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 199,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 58.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 677,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 22.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,686,000 after acquiring an additional 295,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 51.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,127,000 after purchasing an additional 522,083 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

