Nexus Investment Management ULC Grows Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises about 2.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.05% of Suncor Energy worth $23,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 46,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

