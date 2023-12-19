Nexus Investment Management ULC Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 2.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,602 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,195 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

