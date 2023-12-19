NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Boosted by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $122.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

