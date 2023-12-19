NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,359,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,763,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 822.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.17. 3,020,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,401. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

