Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. 17,065,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 55,624,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The business had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 577.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company's stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

