Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. 17,065,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 55,624,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Nikola Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The business had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
