Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.06.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908,461 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477,173 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.