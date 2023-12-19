Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Position Boosted by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 2.2% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.20% of Nomad Foods worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock remained flat at $16.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 181,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,251. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $830.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

