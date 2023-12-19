Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises approximately 0.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $212.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,985 shares of company stock valued at $7,562,556. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

