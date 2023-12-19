Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $383.89 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.