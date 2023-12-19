Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for 0.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 47.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $97.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

