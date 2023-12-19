Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

