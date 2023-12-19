Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

View Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

