Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 50,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 30.2% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.