Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Invests $990,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Separately, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $126,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Live Group in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

