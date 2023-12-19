Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14,888.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,640,000 after acquiring an additional 68,425 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

