Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for 1.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,407.02 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,417.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1,429.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,480.00.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

