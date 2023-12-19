Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,275 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Roche by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Bank of America lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

