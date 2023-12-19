Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,470 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Separately, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $11,688,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HHH shares. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

HHH opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 38,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,856,425.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,669,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,026,789.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,134,879 shares of company stock worth $80,409,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

