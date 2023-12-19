Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands comprises 0.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,501,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after acquiring an additional 461,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 396,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,965,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.