North Growth Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 5.0% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.91. 1,521,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,458. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.48 and its 200-day moving average is $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.