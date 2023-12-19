North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

North Growth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 2.7% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ELV stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $464.36. 852,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,863. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $521.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

About Elevance Health



Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

