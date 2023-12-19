North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

North Growth Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International makes up 2.5% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Tempur Sealy International worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,024,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TPX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

