North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

North Growth Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. InMode accounts for about 2.6% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of InMode worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in InMode by 88.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,413. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

INMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

