North Growth Management Ltd. Trims Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

North Growth Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up approximately 2.7% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Global Payments by 46.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.96.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $127.84. 752,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.32 and a 1-year high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

