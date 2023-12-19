North Growth Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

North Growth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 2.5% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.66. 1,255,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,548. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.45.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

