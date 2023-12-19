Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $464.55. 84,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.63 and its 200 day moving average is $453.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

