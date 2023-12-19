Northstar Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

TJX stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.13. 1,145,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,608. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

