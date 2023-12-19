Northstar Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $290.28. 216,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $236.60 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.19. The company has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.