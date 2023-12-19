Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 0.8% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $413.07. 324,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,351. The firm has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.73.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.