Northstar Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,234,911. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $425.61. 426,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,141. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $426.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

