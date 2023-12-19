Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Softbank Group CORP. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $155.77. 641,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

