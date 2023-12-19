Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) PT Lowered to $9.00 at JMP Securities

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 260.00% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Notable Labs in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Notable Labs will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.
