Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Boosted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $666,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.