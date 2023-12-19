NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NRG stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after buying an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,310,000 after purchasing an additional 120,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

