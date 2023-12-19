NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) were up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 270,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,289,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

SMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

The company has a market cap of $844.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 400.21%. On average, analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other NuScale Power news, insider Chris Colbert sold 75,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $436,125.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 204,505 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 16.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $144,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

