NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $488.95 and last traded at $490.35. 9,905,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 47,717,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.