NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for 2.6% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NVR traded up $93.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6,933.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,770. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,519.05 and a 1-year high of $6,997.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6,063.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,119.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $118.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,566,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

