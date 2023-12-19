NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $7.61

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.41. NWTN shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 1,283 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
