Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 22.74 and a current ratio of 22.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $221.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 221.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 303,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 191,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 145,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

