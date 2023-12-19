Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $13.67. Olema Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 49,224 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,590,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,455,379.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 948,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,432,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,590,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,455,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,992 over the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

