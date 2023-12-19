Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $85.52

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.52, but opened at $82.00. Omega Flex shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 182 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $829.60 million, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 29.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 236.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 535.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

