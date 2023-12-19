OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.46.

Get OneMain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

OneMain Price Performance

OMF opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. OneMain has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in OneMain by 153.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,938 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. FMR LLC increased its position in OneMain by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in OneMain by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.