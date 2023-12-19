Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several brokerages have commented on LPRO. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,279,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,071,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Open Lending by 58.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $916.09 million, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

