OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.92.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OpGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

