OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Performance
Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.92.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OpGen
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
