Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

